High schooler unleashes the bat flip to end all bat flips

Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

Korea has long been the gold standard when it comes to bat flips, but no more. 

A Texas high schooler named Dakota Limon has taken the bat flip heights never before seen—literally and figuratively.

Here’s another video so you can watch it on a constant loop. 

Look at that. That can’t be topped. He must have tossed the bat 15 in the air—any higher and it would have landed in the stands. In the interest of safety, it’s best no one try to one-up Dakota. 

