High schooler unleashes the bat flip to end all bat flips
Korea has long been the gold standard when it comes to bat flips, but no more.
A Texas high schooler named Dakota Limon has taken the bat flip heights never before seen—literally and figuratively.
Time for y'all to wake up. DJ doing his thanggg 👋🏼 💣 pic.twitter.com/rndRC3v4KB— Ness (@nessalimon) February 26, 2017
Here’s another video so you can watch it on a constant loop.
Here's a magnificent batflip to get you ready for baseball season (📹: @nessalimon) pic.twitter.com/nMQtLJ1xye— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 8, 2017
Look at that. That can’t be topped. He must have tossed the bat 15 in the air—any higher and it would have landed in the stands. In the interest of safety, it’s best no one try to one-up Dakota.