Extra Mustard

Watch: Lego re-enactment of Kris Jenkins' game-winning shot is perfect

0:57 | College Basketball
Here's the Duke player Coach K would choose to take a final shot
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Get in the mood for the NCAA Tournament with this short Lego re-enactment of Kris Jenkins' game-winning shot that Jared Jacobs, a UNC fan, made for his daughter.

"My oldest daughter was born right at the beginning of March Madness," he explained on Instagram. "I remember watching non-stop basketball in the hospital and the first few days of bringing her home. Maybe that's part of the reason her and I have shared a special bond when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Last year she picked @novambb to win the whole thing and I picked @unc_basketball I'll never forget watching her reaction to the final 10 seconds of that game. This year for her birthday I wanted to do something special for it. So I told her I was going to make a Lego re-enactment video dedicated to her. Happy Birthday Jovie! I hope this year is as magical as last year."

Not only is the play pretty spot on but the amount of work that goes into a stop-motion animation and to get the crowd moving was remarkable. 

I'm sure this took a lot of time to make and the final product was incredible.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters