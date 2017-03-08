Get in the mood for the NCAA Tournament with this short Lego re-enactment of Kris Jenkins' game-winning shot that Jared Jacobs, a UNC fan, made for his daughter.

"My oldest daughter was born right at the beginning of March Madness," he explained on Instagram. "I remember watching non-stop basketball in the hospital and the first few days of bringing her home. Maybe that's part of the reason her and I have shared a special bond when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Last year she picked @novambb to win the whole thing and I picked @unc_basketball I'll never forget watching her reaction to the final 10 seconds of that game. This year for her birthday I wanted to do something special for it. So I told her I was going to make a Lego re-enactment video dedicated to her. Happy Birthday Jovie! I hope this year is as magical as last year."

Even though I am a @UNC_Basketball fan I made this for my daughter because she cheers for @NovaMBB and today is her birthday. #Marchmadness pic.twitter.com/PM4LL1Ecr7 — Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) March 8, 2017

Not only is the play pretty spot on but the amount of work that goes into a stop-motion animation and to get the crowd moving was remarkable.

I'm sure this took a lot of time to make and the final product was incredible.