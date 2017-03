Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge

Warren Buffett just made his famous NCAA tournament pool more interesting, but only for employees.

Berkshire Hathaway promises $1 million a year for life to any worker who picks the entire Sweet 16 correctly.

And now, you can get $1 million just for picking the first round perfectly.

It’s tough, but not impossible. And on top of that, whoever lasts the longest with a perfect bracket comes away with $100,000.

Not bad at all.