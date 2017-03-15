Here's Obama's March Madness bracket

Former president and noted basketball fan Barack Obama has released his bracket for this year's NCAA men's and women's tournament.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

Obama filled out a bracket each year he was in office. Donald Trump announced that he will not fill out a bracket this year.

Obama has North Carolina beating rival Duke in the men's championship, and Connecticut beating Notre Dame on the womens' side.