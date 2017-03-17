Extra Mustard

Roger Federer’s new boyband goes really heavy with the autotune

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Roger Federer has been joking—or maybe not joking—for the past three months about starting a boyband with fellow tennis players Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas, and musician David Foster. 

It started when Fed posted a video during the Australian open of the guys singing together. They weren’t very good. 

When Federer posted the supergroup’s second effort on Friday it had a much more professional sound—thanks to a liberal dose of autotune. 

Federer has plenty of time to practice his singing on Friday night after Nick Kyrgios pulled out of their quarterfinal match at Indian Wells with an illness. 

