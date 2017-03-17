Roger Federer’s new boyband goes really heavy with the autotune
Roger Federer has been joking—or maybe not joking—for the past three months about starting a boyband with fellow tennis players Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas, and musician David Foster.
It started when Fed posted a video during the Australian open of the guys singing together. They weren’t very good.
We're starting a boyband #NOTNSYNC @GrigorDimitrov @TommyHaas13 @officialdfoster pic.twitter.com/oj5you11gH— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 21, 2017
When Federer posted the supergroup’s second effort on Friday it had a much more professional sound—thanks to a liberal dose of autotune.
No seriously, we're actually starting a boyband: The one handed #BackhandBoys 🎤🎹🎼@GrigorDimitrov @TommyHaas13 @officialdfoster @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/DtTSu39KIM— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 17, 2017
Federer has plenty of time to practice his singing on Friday night after Nick Kyrgios pulled out of their quarterfinal match at Indian Wells with an illness.