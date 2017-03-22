These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Drew Brees–Philip Rivers quarterback battle is one of the most memorable in recent NFL history: After the Chargers traded for Rivers during the 2004 NFL draft, Brees held on to his starting job for two seasons before hurting his shoulder.

Finally, the Chargers decided to hand the reins to Rivers. Brees signed with the Saints and helped the team win Super Bowl XLIV. And apparently we're all old, because their children are now playing flag football against one another.

Brees posted a photo of he and Rivers with their sons, who were lining up against one another on the flag football field.

Amazing how it comes full circle...Philip's son and my boys playing against each other in flag football today. It was fun reminiscing! A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Brees also posted a photo of his son looking decidedly more mobile than his dad.

Bowen's 1st flag football game yesterday...high and tight, tightrope the sideline! So proud of him! A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Some other team in that flag football league should convince Eli Manning's kids to play.