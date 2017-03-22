Sons of Drew Brees, Philip Rivers played against each other in flag football
The Drew Brees–Philip Rivers quarterback battle is one of the most memorable in recent NFL history: After the Chargers traded for Rivers during the 2004 NFL draft, Brees held on to his starting job for two seasons before hurting his shoulder.
Finally, the Chargers decided to hand the reins to Rivers. Brees signed with the Saints and helped the team win Super Bowl XLIV. And apparently we're all old, because their children are now playing flag football against one another.
Brees posted a photo of he and Rivers with their sons, who were lining up against one another on the flag football field.
Brees also posted a photo of his son looking decidedly more mobile than his dad.
Some other team in that flag football league should convince Eli Manning's kids to play.