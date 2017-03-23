These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

This is a real thing: Charles Barkley said on the Dan Patrick show that should he ever fall terminally ill and approach death knowingly, he would happily kill angry, opinionated and oft-inflammatory TV personality Skip Bayless.

Dime did us all a service by transcribing this.

Barkley: “You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I’m gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I’ll kill him live on national television.”

Patrick: “I like it. Like pay-per-view.”

Barkley: “No, no, no. Just get him in here. Only when I know Imma die….Cause I just want to get Skip Bayless in a room one time and beat him like a dog.”

Patrick: “So you’d kill him.”

Barkley: “Yes. Only if I knew I was gonna die. Not if I’m gonna live, cause I don’t wanna go to prison. Cause like Mahorn say, ‘they would love you in prison.'”

Chuck was totally joking, but this may have gone a little far. The ratings, however, would probably be solid.