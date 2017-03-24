Gonzaga senior Jordan Matthews put himself on the map with a big three to beat West Virginia on Thursday night, but his first televised basketball appearance came almost 20 years ago.

Back when Jordan was three and his father, Phil, was the head coach at the University of San Francisco, he and his dad were on an episode Teletubbies, teaching kids about basketball.

“It’s going to be weird going back,” Mathews told The Spokesman-Review in January when the Zags were heading back to that same gym. “It’s on YouTube. Look up Teletubbies basketball and it’s there. My mom watches it all the time.”

Jordan didn’t need his dad to hold him up for that jumper from the left wing on Thursday, though.

[via Deadspin]