Quiz: Can you remember how today’s NBA stars performed in the NCAA tournament?

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
an hour ago

These days, every NBA player has to spend at least one year in college. It might be a bummer for guys who could jump right to the NBA but it’s a treat for college basketball fans, who get to see the best players in the world perform on the biggest amateur stage. 

Before they became NBA stars, guys like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Dwyane Wade introduced themselves to a national audience in the NCAA tournament. Do you remember how they did in March Madness? Prove it with the quiz below. 

 

Follow SI.com's March Madness coverage to find out which college stars in this year's tournament will go on to take the pros by storm.

