Report: Richmond baseball players suspended by NCAA for fantasy football league
Five University of Richmond baseball players have been suspended by the NCAA for their involvement in a fantasy football league, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Richmond had reported NCAA secondary violations on Feb. 17. Pitcher Keenan Bartlett and infielder/designated hitter Kurtis Brown were among the players named in the report by the Times-Dispatch.
According to NCAA rules:
“You are not eligible to compete if you knowingly participate in any sports wagering activity that involves intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics, through a bookmaker, a parlay card or any other method employed by organized gambling. Examples of sports wagering include, but are not limited to, the use of a bookmaker or parlay card; Internet sports wagering; auctions in which bids are placed on teams, individuals or contests; and pools or fantasy leagues in which an entry fee is required.”
Fantasy sports are legal in Virginia.
Richmond's baseball season is already underway and the Spiders have a 3–2 record.