These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Five University of Richmond baseball players have been suspended by the NCAA for their involvement in a fantasy football league, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Richmond had reported NCAA secondary violations on Feb. 17. Pitcher Keenan Bartlett and infielder/designated hitter Kurtis Brown were among the players named in the report by the Times-Dispatch.

According to NCAA rules:

“You are not eligible to compete if you knowingly participate in any sports wagering activity that involves intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics, through a bookmaker, a parlay card or any other method employed by organized gambling. Examples of sports wagering include, but are not limited to, the use of a bookmaker or parlay card; Internet sports wagering; auctions in which bids are placed on teams, individuals or contests; and pools or fantasy leagues in which an entry fee is required.”

Fantasy sports are legal in Virginia.

Richmond's baseball season is already underway and the Spiders have a 3–2 record.