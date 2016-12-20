MLB

Watch: Endy Chavez robs home run in Venezuelan League

Extra Mustard
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Endy Chavez is 38 years old and has not played in the majors since 2014 but still has a flashy glove in the outfield.

Chavez is playing for the Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Winter League. In 28 games, he is hitting .288 with 30 hits, six RBIs and one stolen base.

Mets fans remember Chavez for his catch in Game 7 of the 2006 NCLS before Aaron Heilman surrendered a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to Yadier Molina, which would be enough for the Cardinals to advance to the World Series.

A few days ago, Chavez displayed similar skills on defense as he robbed José Osuna of a home run.

You'll never believe who was in attendance when Carlos Beltran struck out in the 2006 NLCS

The catch in 2006 may be one of the most forgotten incredible baseball plays since the Mets did not win. But let's not ever forget Endy Chavez.

(h/t Cut4)

