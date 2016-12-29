MLB

Report: Arenado, Goldschmidt, Murphy, Posey playing for Team USA in WBC

SI Wire
Thursday December 29th, 2016

Team USA’s World Baseball Classic roster includes plenty of high-profile names, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy and Giants catcher Buster Posey are among the first crop of committed players, Morosi reports.

Other names include Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Outfielders reportedly include Christian Yelich (Marlins), Adam Jones (Orioles) and Andrew McCutchen (Pirates). Lucroy, Hosmer and Jones played in the 2013 tournament.

Max Scherzer (Nationals) and Chris Archer (Rays) have publicly committed to joining the pitching staff.

Reports earlier this year suggested Arenado was also considering playing for Puerto Rico. His addition would be considered a coup for Team USA.

