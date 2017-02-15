A spring-training trade of Cozart might only be possible if another team’s shortstop suffers an injury, but the Reds finally moved second baseman Brandon Phillips on Sunday, trading the three-time All-Star and pending free agent to Atlanta, and Cozart will also reach the open market at season's end. Cincinnati wants to rebuild with Dilson Herrera and Jose Peraza up the middle. The more playing time those two get in 2017, the better off the Reds will be long-term.

Winter Report Card: Cincinnati Reds