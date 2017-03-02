MLB

MLB approves no-pitch intentional walk, replay time limits

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
15 minutes ago

Major League Baseball and the players union approved several modifications including a no-pitch intentional walk and a time-limit for a manager to decide when to challenge a play.

The new changes will be in place for the upcoming season.

Among the changes include the new intentional walk rule, which allows a manager to signal his decision to home plate instead of having the pitcher throw four pitches outside of the strike zone.

Managers also now have a 30-second time limit for a manager in deciding whether to challenge a play and invoke the replay review.

If a manager has exhausted all his challenges for the game, the Crew Chiefs can invoke the replay review for non-home run calls, but only starting in the eighth inning.

Also, in what has been called the "David Price" rule, a pitcher can not take a second step toward home plate with either foot or otherwise reset his pivot foot in his delivery of the pitch.

If there is one runner or more on base when it happens, a balk will be called. If there are no men on base, it will called an illegal pitch.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters