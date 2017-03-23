Outfielder Lorenzo Cain, shortstop Alcides Escobar, first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas are all free agents after this season. It is unlikely the Royals will sign all four (a humble prediction: they lock-up Cain and Hosmer and let Escobar and Moustakas walk), so this will almost certainly be the last run for the group that helped Kansas City win the AL pennant in 2014 and the World Series the next year. After slumping to a .500 finish last season, do the Royals even have one more title chase in them? With uncertainty surrounding the health of catcher Salvador Perez, who hurt his knee in the World Baseball Classic, and with the tragic loss of pitcher Yordano Ventura, it's unclear if Kansas City will even make it through the July 31 trade deadline with all those pieces in place. Catch them while you can.