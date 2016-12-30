Despite losing in a 48-second TKO, UFC star Ronda Rousey is still expected to receive $3 million in her fight purse for the bantamweight championship fight against Amanda Nunes on Friday, according to ESPN.com. There is reportedly no win bonus included in the purse.

The amount ties UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor's disclosed amount from a non-title match against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August.

UFC 207 marked Rousey's first fight since losing to Holly Holm with a second-round knockout at UFC 193 in November 2015. Rousey's fight purse from her bout against Holm was not disclosed. She previously netted $180,000 at UFC 184 against Cat Zingano.

Nunes is expected to make $100,000 with an additional $100,000 win bonus. UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his opponent Cody Garbrandt will make $350,000 and $200,000 at UFC 207 respectively.

Both fighters may also net more income from pay-per-view sales.