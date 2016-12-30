MMA

Report: Ronda Rousey earns $3 million at UFC 207, ties Conor McGregor record

SI Wire
Saturday December 31st, 2016

Despite losing in a 48-second TKO, UFC star Ronda Rousey is still expected to receive $3 million in her fight purse for the bantamweight championship fight against Amanda Nunes on Friday, according to ESPN.com. There is reportedly no win bonus included in the purse.

The amount ties UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor's disclosed amount from a non-title match against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August. 

UFC 207 marked Rousey's first fight since losing to Holly Holm with a second-round knockout at UFC 193 in November 2015. Rousey's fight purse from her bout against Holm was not disclosed. She previously netted $180,000 at UFC 184 against Cat Zingano.

MMA
UFC 207: Amanda Nunes knocks out Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds

Nunes is expected to make $100,000 with an additional $100,000 win bonus. UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his opponent Cody Garbrandt will make $350,000 and $200,000 at UFC 207 respectively.

Both fighters may also net more income from pay-per-view sales.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters