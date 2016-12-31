MMA

The best memes of Ronda Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Extra Mustard
Saturday December 31st, 2016

Ronda Rousey lost her return to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Friday night, getting knocked out by Amanda Nunes in the first round. 

The Internet was not kind to her in response. 

The 48-second TKO drew dozens of memes, comparing Rousey to everything from Sponge Bob to Drake to "The Scream" painting.

Below is a roundup of some of the best memes and reactions from after the fight.

Y'all childish lmao #rondarousey #ufc #ufc207

A photo posted by David ONeal (@solotheproducer) on

Damn Ronda! #amandanunes #girlfight #ufc #fight #tko #rondarousey

A photo posted by Sheniq W (@sheniqimages) on

Damn Ronda! #amandanunes #girlfight #ufc #fight #tko #rondarousey

A photo posted by Sheniq W (@sheniqimages) on

The hangover of #DanaWhite #TeamRousey #RondaRousey #UFC207 #Ilovemma #Mma #ShesBack

A photo posted by Luis Hernandez Fernandez (@chepojoe007) on

Oh no Ronda @ufc #ufc207

A photo posted by Sean Tomlinson (@seanotrc) on

A photo posted by julian. (@blackdynomiiiite) on

“I knew I was going to beat the s--- out of Rousey like that,” Nunes said after the fight.

The Internet certainly enjoyed it, Amanda.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters