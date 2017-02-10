UFC 208, Holm vs. de Randamie weigh-in results

Your browser does not support iframes. Your browser does not support iframes.

UFC 208's main event is official as Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie weighed in at under the 145-pound threshold Friday for the inaugural women's featherweight title. Since the summer of 2016, weigh-ins have been moved to a two-hour window during the morning the day before the fight, an effort to allow fighters to rehydrate safely over a longer period before the actual fight.

What is a seemingly routine exercise has become a dramatic event during fight weeks. UFC 208's weigh-ins seemed destined for a perfect record, every fighter stepping on scale making weight, but this event wasn't without drama. The penultimate fighter to step on the scale, Justin Willis, never got the opportunity to weigh-in. He took the fight on short notice and was deemed medically unfit, and his fight with Marcin Tybura was removed from the event.

The final fighter to step on the scale was Anderson Silva, who waited until late in the two-hour window to step on the scale, but weighed in at 185 pounds, right on the mark. His opponent, Derek Brunson, weighed in at 186 pounds, taking full advantage of the extra pound for non-title fights.

PPV Main Card

Holly Holm 144.4 lbs vs.Germaine de Randamie 143.6 lbs

Anderson Silva 185 lbs vs.Derek Brunson 186 lbs

Ronaldo Souza 185.8 lbs vs. Tim Boetsch 185.8 lbs

Glover Teixeira 205.2 lbs vs. Jared Cannonier 204.4 lbs

Dustin Poirier 155.2 lbs vs. Jim Miller 154.6 lbs

Fox Sports 1 Prelims

Randy Brown 170.6 lbs vs. Belal Muhammad 170.2 lbs

Wilson Reis 125.2 lbs vs. Ulka Sasaki 125.4 lbs

Nik Lentz 155.8 lbs vs. Islam Makhachev 155 lbs

Ian McCall 125.2 lbs vs. Jarred Brooks 125 lbs

Fight Pass Prelims

Marcin Tybura 245.4 lbs vs. Justin Willis - did not weigh in, deemed medically unfit.

Ryan LaFlare 170.6 lbs vs. Roan Carneiro 170 lbs

Phillipe Nover 145.6 lbs vs. Rick Glenn 145.8 lbs