Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather fight: "I am boxing"

UFC superstar Conor McGregor went off about his potential fight with Floyd Mayweather following the Mick Conlan fight on Friday night, according to Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal.

"No one in this boxing game knows what's coming,” McGregor said. “Trust me on that. When I step in there, I am going to shock the whole god---- world. Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes! Twenty-eight years of age. Confident as a motherf----. Long, rangy, dangerous with every hand! Trust me, I'm going to stop Floyd...you're all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their world...we're getting close...you'll hear about it. I'm out of here. I am boxing."

Conlan won his professional debut at Madison Square Garden over Tim Ibarra.