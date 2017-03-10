Extra Mustard

A human man just paddleboarded across the Atlantic Ocean alone

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

South African surfer Chris Bertish just pulled off one of the most remarkable feats of human determination, perseverance and sheer grit of all time. I mean that. 

This guy just completed a 93-day, 4,050-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean. By himself. 

On a stand-up paddleboard. 

The journey began in Agadir, Morocco and ended in Antigua. Every additional fact you learn about this makes it that much more impressive, but here's my favorite one: a French man named Nicolas Jarossay tried to cross the Atlantic on a paddleboard last year, and he lasted exactly one night before he had to be rescued. 

Bertish's vessel was a custom-made paddleboard that cost $120,000 and took six months to make, according to The Guardian. It's estimated that he made a casual two million paddle strokes. Think about that for a second. 

He made periodic journal-style entries called "Captain's Logs" throughout the journey, and here's what he had to say in his last one, posted on Facebook after he arrived in Antigua. 

"I raise my paddle with my one hand above my head and from deep within me like a primal roar from a lion staking his territory and he is King Of the Jungle, I let out a roar so, deep, loud and of primal decent.. It can be heard from miles.. It's my primal element of Courage, belief and strength for my purpose that has got me through to this exact moment, across more than 7500km, hazardous and treacherous open ocean.. Across the entire Atlantic Ocean and I am finally here, I am here & and I don't need to be strong and keep it together any longer, it's been 93 days and it's done and I let it all go...
I am home!"

If that doesn't get you fired up for the weekend, you might be a catatonic. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters