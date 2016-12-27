New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Lakers president Jeanie Buss have ended their engagement, the couple announced on Twitter.

“With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement,” Jackson noted in a tweet. “With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.”

Buss followed up with a tweet of her own:

“Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11,” she said in a quote tweet.

The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016

Jackson proposed to Buss over the Christmas holiday in 2012. They had been dating since 1999.

In 2014, Jackson signed a signed a five-year, $60 million contract to take over the Knicks. In May, Buss dispelled any rumor that Jackson was planning on re-joining the Lakers by opting out of his contract with the Knicks following the 2016-17 season.

Jackson has been married twice before and has five children.