Down
enlarge
George Karl now has an opinion on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
1:04 | NBA
George Karl now has an opinion on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
NBA

George Karl's comments about Damian Lillard upset Blazers coach

SI Wire
Thursday December 29th, 2016

Former NBA head coach George Karl continues to comment on NBA players, this time taking aim at Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Karl has never coached Lillard, but that didn't stop him from speaking about him.

Karl's memoir, Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs and Poor Shot Selection, is set to hit bookshelves next month.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Karl was asked about his comments calling New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony a "user." Karl said this generation of players is more interested in personal branding and gaining money and power off the court.

When asked for an example, Karl brought up Lillard.

"I was watching the Portland Trail Blazers play, and I was trying to figure out what the hell is wrong with this team?" Karl asked. "My conclusion is that Damian Lillard is getting too much attention."

Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, who spent a decade coaching under Karl, said that while he credits him with helping get his coaching job, Karl needs to tend to his own business. 

"I owe a lot to George. I got my start in coaching with George. I wouldn't be here if not for him," Stotts said. "But when it comes to my team and my players, he needs to stay in his own lane.

"He doesn't know Damian Lillard. He doesn't know how coachable he is. He doesn't know what a great teammate he is. He doesn't know how much Damian cares about winning and how important he is to this franchise. I thought his comments, however well intended they may have been—which I can't understand—I can't tolerate."

– Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters