NBA

NBA rolls out Chinese New Year celebration with special jerseys, new TV spot

SI Wire
an hour ago

As has become an annual tradition, the NBA is rolling out its biggest stars to help celebrate Chinese New Year.

The league continues its outreach to its massive Chinese fan base by live broadcasting a record 60 games, featuring all 30 teams, in China over a 17 day period beginning Jan. 26. Notably included in that period: Yao Ming’s jersey retirement in Houston on Feb. 3, at halftime of the Rockets’ game against the Bulls.

Steph Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Jeremy Lin star in a commemorative, live-action animated TV spot, “Secret Envelope,” that debuts Wednesday. Watch it below.

Additionally, the Warriors, Rockets, Raptors and Wizards will wear special edition Chinese New Year threads for certain games, which you can check out below.

Courtesy of the NBA

Courtesy of the NBA

Courtesy of the NBA

Courtesy of the NBA

The Rockets will wear their jerseys Jan. 27 to kick off Chinese New Year. Nine teams will host themed activities during the timespan: the Wolves, Sixers, Cavs, Kings, Nets, Warriors, Wizards, Raptors and Rockets.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters