NBA

Report: Pistons, Timberwolves discussed Ricky Rubio for Reggie Jackson trade

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons have discussed a point guard trade involving Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

Both teams are still in discussions but the trade would expand to include other players, according to Stein. Shabazz Muhammad could be among those players.

Rubio is averaging 7.7 points, 7.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Rubio has two years remaining on his current contract.

Stock Watch: Sixers Can't Lose, Westbrook Can't WIn

Jackson is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds on the year. He is in the second year of his five-year, $80 million contract. He missed time earlier in the season due to a knee injury and the Pistons went 11–10 in his absence.

The NBA trade deadline is February 23. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters