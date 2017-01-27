Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid told reporters that he was experiencing knee soreness due to a bone bruise that will take two to three weeks to recover.

Embiid said that he spoke with the team's medical staff to allow him to play on Friday night with the bone bruise. He was listed as questionable before the game.

He missed two games after hyperextending his knee against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA's all-star reserves team were announced and Embiid was not part of the squad. He finished Friday night's 123–118 loss to the Houston Rockets with 32 points and seven rebounds.