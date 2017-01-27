NBA

Joel Embiid experiencing knee soreness due to bone bruise

SI Wire
an hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid told reporters that he was experiencing knee soreness due to a bone bruise that will take two to three weeks to recover.

Embiid said that he spoke with the team's medical staff to allow him to play on Friday night with the bone bruise. He was listed as questionable before the game.

He missed two games after hyperextending his knee against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ranking The Top 10 Snubs From The NBA All-Star Game

The NBA's all-star reserves team were announced and Embiid was not part of the squad. He finished Friday night's 123–118 loss to the Houston Rockets with 32 points and seven rebounds.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters