Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry ripped President Donald Trump's executive order that targets and prevents refugees from entering the country for 120 days including immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

“I think it's bull----,” Lowry said. “I think it's absolute bull----...Our country is the home of the free and for that to happen, I think it's bull----.I'm not going to get into it too deep but personally I think it's bull----.”

Watch Lowry's comments below: (Warning: explicit language)

The order is part of Trump's promise of “extreme vetting” in hopes of preventing terrorism in the United States.

The executive order, which was signed on Friday, also affected green card holders and people with valid visas. There were several travelers who were en route to the United States when Trump signed the order and were not allowed to enter the country when they landed. Several of those travelers were detained and others were deported back to the countries that they flew in from.

The NBA has contacted the U.S. State Department to learn how the immigration ban would impacts players in its league.