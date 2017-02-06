LeBron James hit a three-point shot at the end of the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Washington Wizards on Monday night to force overtime.

James had just missed a go-ahead layup, but redeemed himself with the shot from deep. James went 6 for 8 from three in the game, shooting four of those three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone. He finished the game with 32 points after fouling out 47 seconds into overtime, marking the fifth time in 1,034 career regular-season games that he's fouled out, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Watch the video of the shot below.

Cavaliers' Kevin Love goes deep to LeBron James, who banks in last-second game-tying three (all angles) pic.twitter.com/AR10o0x8xH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 7, 2017

James also set a career high for assists in the game with a total of 17.

The Cavaliers went on to beat the Wizards, 140–135 in overtime.