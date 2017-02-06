NBA

Watch: LeBron James hits game-tying three to send Cavs-Wizards to overtime

SI Wire
an hour ago

LeBron James hit a three-point shot at the end of the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Washington Wizards on Monday night to force overtime. 

James had just missed a go-ahead layup, but redeemed himself with the shot from deep. James went 6 for 8 from three in the game, shooting four of those three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone. He finished the game with 32 points after fouling out 47 seconds into overtime, marking the fifth time in 1,034 career regular-season games that he's fouled out, according to ESPN Stats and Info. 

Watch the video of the shot below.

James also set a career high for assists in the game with a total of 17.

The Cavaliers went on to beat the Wizards, 140–135 in overtime. 

 

