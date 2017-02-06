NBA rumors: Latest trade deadline news on deals, contracts, more
The 2017 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away. Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.
Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.
• The Los Angeles Lakers are willing to make some deals before the trading deadline (Steve Kyler, Basketball Insiders)
• The Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in Jose Calderon and Andrew Bogut. (Marc Stein, ESPN)
• The Cavaliers are also unlikely to re-sign Anderson Varejao. Varejao was waived by the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. (Alex Kennedy, HoopsHype)