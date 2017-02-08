NBA

February 8th may be the worst date in Knicks history

Febuary 8th may arguably be the worst date in New York Knicks history.

On Wednesday night, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley shoved a Madison Square Garden security guard and was arrested before being escorted out of the building. He will be charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault for hitting security guards and criminal trespassing, according to the NYPD.

Here are two other notable events that took place on this day in recent Knicks history.

On February 8th, 2016: The Knicks fired head coach Derek Fisher after 23-31 start to season. Fisher went 17–65 during the 2014-15 season to start his coaching career. He has not coached in the NBA since his dismissal. The Knicks finished last season 32–50.

On February 8th, 2015: Owner James Dolan responded to a lifelong Knicks fan email and suggested that the fan was an alcoholic and should take his business to the Nets "because the Knicks don't want you." Dolan never really apologized but later said, “Here’s what happened: I was sent a bad, hateful email. I get emails all the time, like I’m sure you understand. I generally don’t respond to the bad ones. This one, it caught me at the wrong moment and I responded sort of like tit for tat.”

Knicks fans, be wary and mark your calendars for February 8th, 2018.

