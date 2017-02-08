NBA

Charles Oakley arrested at Madison Square Garden for altercation with security guard

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley shoved a Madison Square Garden security guard and was escorted out of the building.

The incident took place in the second row of seating during the first quarter of the game. Oakley was reportedly yelling at James Dolan and was told to stop, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. He continued and was asked to leave.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help.”

Watch video of the incident below:

According to Mike Vorkunov, Oakley was handcuffed and said, “"I didn't do nothing! [Knicks owner James] Dolan did this...This is bullshit*t."

Play was halted as Oakley exited the arena and the crowd started chanting "Oakley! Oakley!" Knicks President Phil Jackson met Oakley in the tunnel and tried to calm him down, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. The Knicks are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the franchise and Oakley has been upset that he has not been invited to several events, according to Isola.

