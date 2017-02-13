NBA

The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The Philadelphia 76ers are "working on" trying to finalize a trade involving Jahlil Okafor. (Tom Moore, The Intelligencer)

• The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in acquiring Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari leads Denver in scoring this season. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• Portland Trail Blazers traded Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick. Before he was traded, Plumlee reportedly had his vehicle broken into. (Jason Quick, CSNNW.com)

• Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are among the Eastern Conference teams that have expressed interest in Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka.

• The Brooklyn Nets continue to demand two first-round draft picks for any team interested in trading for center Brook Lopez.

