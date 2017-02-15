The NBA Development League will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League (NBA G-League) as part of a multiyear partnership between the NBA and Gatorade, which will begin with the 2017-18 season.

This is the first deal between a U.S. professional sports league and an entitlement partner.

As part of the deal, a new NBA G-League logo will be featured on new game balls, team jerseys, on-court signage and digital properties. G-League teams will also have assistance from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to collaborate with programs to enhance player sports performance and recovery.

“This expansion of our NBA partnership is a great opportunity to not only work with the elite athletes of the NBA G-League, but also continue to lead the evolution of basketball performance,” Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien announced.