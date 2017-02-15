NBA

NBA D-League to become NBA G-League with new Gatorade partnership

Down
enlarge
NBA D-League to become NBA G-League
0:44 | NBA
NBA D-League to become NBA G-League
SI Wire
Tuesday February 14th, 2017

The NBA Development League will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League (NBA G-League) as part of a multiyear partnership between the NBA and Gatorade, which will begin with the 2017-18 season.

This is the first deal between a U.S. professional sports league and an entitlement partner.

As part of the deal, a new NBA G-League logo will be featured on new game balls, team jerseys, on-court signage and digital properties. G-League teams will also have assistance from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to collaborate with programs to enhance player sports performance and recovery.

Breakaway Podcast: Exploring The NBA From The Inside Out

“This expansion of our NBA partnership is a great opportunity to not only work with the elite athletes of the NBA G-League, but also continue to lead the evolution of basketball performance,” Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien announced.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters