NBA

NBA rumors: Latest trade deadline news on deals, contracts, more

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just one week away, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Teams have until next Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future. The dealing has begun in earnest, with Serge Ibaka headed to Toronto from Orlando and Mason Plumlee joining Denver from Portland.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The Pistons have explored the trade market for Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• In a radio interview with Sirius XM, Anthony Davis affirmed his desire to stay with the Pelicans long-term.

• Davis also said he will be involved in helping the Pelicans bring back free agent to-be Jrue Holiday. (ESPN)

• Lakers general Mitch Kupchak says the team has been "active" in the week leading up to trade deadline. (Los Angeles Times)

• The Celtics and Bulls may rekindle talks about Jimmy Butler, but the Celtics are unwilling to deal the Nets’ 2017 first-round pick, which currently has the best odds to be No. 1 overall. (Chicago Tribune)

• The 76ers' efforts to trade Jahlil Okafor appear to have stalled, at least temporarily. (The Inquirer)

• The Nets continue to ask for two first-round picks for Brook Lopez. (ESPN)

• The Nuggets are seeking to keep recently acquired Mason Plumlee long–term. Plumlee will be a restricted free agent this summer. (BSN Denver)

• The Trail Blazers could deal Allen Crabbe, Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu or Ed Davis if the right deal comes through. (HoopsHype)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters