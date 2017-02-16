The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just one week away, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Teams have until next Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future. The dealing has begun in earnest, with Serge Ibaka headed to Toronto from Orlando and Mason Plumlee joining Denver from Portland.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The Pistons have explored the trade market for Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• In a radio interview with Sirius XM, Anthony Davis affirmed his desire to stay with the Pelicans long-term.

• Davis also said he will be involved in helping the Pelicans bring back free agent to-be Jrue Holiday. (ESPN)

• Lakers general Mitch Kupchak says the team has been "active" in the week leading up to trade deadline. (Los Angeles Times)

• The Celtics and Bulls may rekindle talks about Jimmy Butler, but the Celtics are unwilling to deal the Nets’ 2017 first-round pick, which currently has the best odds to be No. 1 overall. (Chicago Tribune)

• The 76ers' efforts to trade Jahlil Okafor appear to have stalled, at least temporarily. (The Inquirer)

• The Nets continue to ask for two first-round picks for Brook Lopez. (ESPN)

• The Nuggets are seeking to keep recently acquired Mason Plumlee long–term. Plumlee will be a restricted free agent this summer. (BSN Denver)

• The Trail Blazers could deal Allen Crabbe, Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu or Ed Davis if the right deal comes through. (HoopsHype)