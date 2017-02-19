NBA

Anthony Davis sets scoring record as West beats East in 2017 All-Star Game

SI Wire
an hour ago

Anthony Davis remained the king of New Orleans on Sunday night, leading the Western Conference to a 192–182 win over the East and breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star Game record with a whopping 52 points.

The Pelicans star was the beneficiary of generous teammates and very little defense on Sunday, throwing down countless dunks and grabbing 10 rebounds in the victory. Playing in his hometown arena, Davis was named the MVP, shattering Chamberlain’s mark of 42 points from 1962.

There were many stars at play, obviously. Giannis Antetokounmpo in particular stood out in terms of sheer effort, playing aggressive on both sides of the floor and throwing down plenty of dunks, including one especially vicious one over a surprised Steph Curry. The Bucks star finished with 30 points to lead the East.

Curry tried to hide from Antetokounmpo on an earlier play...

It didn’t work.

The first half highlight amid a sea of dunks was an alley-oop from Kevin Durant to Russell Westbrook, which served to diffuse some tension and led to a rather humorous scene on the Western Conference bench.

Westbrook finished with 41 points, just short of Chamberlain’s 42. He was unable to win his third straight All-Star MVP award, but provided plenty of highlights along the way, including a torrid third-quarter shooting display.

The 2018 game will be held in Los Angeles.

Jeremy Woo

