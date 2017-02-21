Reviewing The NBA's Western Conference Teams
- The first half of the NBA season is behind us, and the postseason will be here before we know it. Where does your team sit at the midseason?
The first half of the NBA season is officially behind us, with the stretch toward the playoffs and off-season starting in earnest. For some teams, this will be a time to ramp up efforts and prepare for a deep run into June, while others will wind down in anticipating of the summer and the NBA draft.
Where does your team stand to start the second half? The Crossover provides forecasts for all 30 teams (The Eastern Conference can be found here).
Videos are listed alphabetically by team name. All standings are as of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Portland Trail Blazers
Record: 23–33 (.411)
10th place in the West (24 games behind Golden State)
L.A. Clippers
Record: 35–21 (.625)
Fourth place in the West (12 games behind Golden State)
Memphis Grizzlies
Record: 34–24 (.586)
Sixth place in the West (14 games behind Golden State)
Utah Jazz
Record: 35–22 (.614)
Fifth place in the West (12.5 games behind Golden State)
Sacramento Kings
Record: 37–20 (.649)
Second place in the East (Three games behind Golden State)
L.A. Lakers
Record: 19–39 (.328)
14th place in the West (29 games behind Golden State)
Dallas Mavericks
Record: 25–32 (.393)
13th place in the West (25 games behind Golden State)
Denver Nuggets
Record: 25–31 (.446)
Eighth place in the West (22 games behind Golden State)
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 23–34 (.404)
11th in the West (24.5 games behind Golden State)
Houston Rockets
Record: 40–18 (.690)
Third in the West (Eight games behind Golden State)
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 43–13 (.768)
Second in the West (Four games behind Golden State)
Phoenix Suns
Record: 18–39 (.316)
15th in the West (29.5 games behind Golden State)
Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: 32–25 (.561)
Seventh in the West (15.5 games behind Golden State)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Record: 22–35 (.386)
14th in the West (25.5 games behind Golden State)
Golden State Warriors
Record: 47–9 (.839)
First in the West