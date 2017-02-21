NBA

Reviewing The NBA's Western Conference Teams

Quickly

  • The first half of the NBA season is behind us, and the postseason will be here before we know it. Where does your team sit at the midseason?
The SI Staff
3 hours ago

The first half of the NBA season is officially behind us, with the stretch toward the playoffs and off-season starting in earnest. For some teams, this will be a time to ramp up efforts and prepare for a deep run into June, while others will wind down in anticipating of the summer and the NBA draft.

Where does your team stand to start the second half? The Crossover provides forecasts for all 30 teams (The Eastern Conference can be found here).

Videos are listed alphabetically by team name. All standings are as of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 23–33 (.411)
10th place in the West (24 games behind Golden State)

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Portland Trail Blazers

L.A. Clippers

Record: 35–21 (.625)
Fourth place in the West (12 games behind Golden State)

0:51 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 34–24 (.586)
Sixth place in the West (14 games behind Golden State​)

0:53 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz

Record: 35–22 (.614)
Fifth place in the West (12.5 games behind Golden State​)

0:58 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings

Record: 37–20 (.649)
Second place in the East (Three games behind Golden State)

0:59 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Sacramento Kings

L.A. Lakers

Record: 19–39 (.328)
14th place in the West (29 games behind Golden State)

0:52 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks

Record: 25–32 (.393)
13th place in the West (25 games behind Golden State)

0:46 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets​

Record: 25–31 (.446)
Eighth place in the West (22 games behind Golden State)

0:57 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 23–34 (.404)
11th in the West (24.5 games behind Golden State)

1:00 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets

Record: 40–18 (.690)
Third in the West (Eight games behind Golden State)

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs

Record: 43–13 (.768)
Second in the West (Four games behind Golden State)

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns

Record: 18–39 (.316)
15th in the West (29.5 games behind Golden State)

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 32–25 (.561)
Seventh in the West (15.5 games behind Golden State)

0:56 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 22–35 (.386)
14th in the West (25.5 games behind Golden State)

0:57 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors

Record: 47–9 (.839)
First in the West 

0:58 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Golden State Warriors

