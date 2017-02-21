The first half of the NBA season is officially behind us, with the stretch toward the playoffs and off-season starting in earnest. For some teams, this will be a time to ramp up efforts and prepare for a deep run into June, while others will wind down in anticipating of the summer and the NBA draft.

Where does your team stand to start the second half? The Crossover provides forecasts for all 30 teams (The Eastern Conference can be found here).

Videos are listed alphabetically by team name. All standings are as of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 23–33 (.411)

10th place in the West (24 games behind Golden State)

L.A. Clippers

Record: 35–21 (.625)

Fourth place in the West (12 games behind Golden State)

Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 34–24 (.586)

Sixth place in the West (14 games behind Golden State​)

Utah Jazz

Record: 35–22 (.614)

Fifth place in the West (12.5 games behind Golden State​)

Sacramento Kings

Record: 37–20 (.649)

Second place in the East (Three games behind Golden State)

L.A. Lakers

Record: 19–39 (.328)

14th place in the West (29 games behind Golden State)

Dallas Mavericks

Record: 25–32 (.393)

13th place in the West (25 games behind Golden State)

Denver Nuggets​

Record: 25–31 (.446)

Eighth place in the West (22 games behind Golden State)

New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 23–34 (.404)

11th in the West (24.5 games behind Golden State)

Houston Rockets

Record: 40–18 (.690)

Third in the West (Eight games behind Golden State)

San Antonio Spurs

Record: 43–13 (.768)

Second in the West (Four games behind Golden State)

Phoenix Suns

Record: 18–39 (.316)

15th in the West (29.5 games behind Golden State)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 32–25 (.561)

Seventh in the West (15.5 games behind Golden State)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 22–35 (.386)

14th in the West (25.5 games behind Golden State)

Golden State Warriors

Record: 47–9 (.839)

First in the West