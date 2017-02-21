NBA

Reviewing The NBA's Eastern Conference Teams

Quickly

  • The first half of the NBA season is behind us, and the postseason will be here before we know it. Where does your team sit at the midseason?
The SI Staff
The SI Staff
3 hours ago

The first half of the NBA season is officially behind us, with the stretch toward the playoffs and off-season starting in earnest. For some teams, this will be a time to ramp up efforts and prepare for a deep run into June, while others will wind down in anticipating of the summer and the NBA draft.

Where does your team stand to start the second half? The Crossover provides forecasts for all 30 teams.

Videos are listed alphabetically by team name. All standings are as of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 21–35 (.375)
13th place in the East (18.5 games behind Cleveland)

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 25–30 (.455)
Ninth place in the East (14 games behind Cleveland)

0:58 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls

Record: 28–29 (.491)
Seventh place in the East (12 games behind Cleveland)

1:01 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 39–16 (.709)
First place in the East

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics

Record: 37–20 (.649)
Second place in the East (Three games behind Cleveland)

0:53 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks

Record: 32–24 (.571)
Fifth place in the East (7.5 games behind Cleveland)

1:00 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat

Record: 25–32 (.439)
10th place in the East (15 games behind Cleveland)

0:54 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets

Record: 24–32 (.429)
12th place in the East (15.5 games behind Cleveland)

0:53 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks

Record: 23–34 (.404)
13th in the East (17 games behind Cleveland)

0:59 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Record: 21–37 (.362)
15th in the East (19.5 games behind Cleveland)

0:48 | NBA
NBA Midseason Previews - Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets

Record: 9–47 (.161)
16th in the East (30.5 games behind Cleveland)

0:58 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers

Record: 29–28 (.509)
Sixth in the East (11 games behind Cleveland)

0:58 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons

Record: 27–30 (.474)
Eighth in the East (13 games behind Cleveland)

0:55 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors

Record: 33–24 (.579)
Fourth in the East (Seven games behind Cleveland)

0:59 | NBA
NBA Midseason Review - Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

Record: 34–21 (.618)
Third in the East (Five games behind Cleveland)

0:58 | NBA
NBA Midseason Previews - Washington Wizards

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters