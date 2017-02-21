Reviewing The NBA's Eastern Conference Teams
Quickly
- The first half of the NBA season is behind us, and the postseason will be here before we know it. Where does your team sit at the midseason?
The first half of the NBA season is officially behind us, with the stretch toward the playoffs and off-season starting in earnest. For some teams, this will be a time to ramp up efforts and prepare for a deep run into June, while others will wind down in anticipating of the summer and the NBA draft.
Where does your team stand to start the second half? The Crossover provides forecasts for all 30 teams.
Videos are listed alphabetically by team name. All standings are as of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 21–35 (.375)
13th place in the East (18.5 games behind Cleveland)
Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 25–30 (.455)
Ninth place in the East (14 games behind Cleveland)
Chicago Bulls
Record: 28–29 (.491)
Seventh place in the East (12 games behind Cleveland)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 39–16 (.709)
First place in the East
Boston Celtics
Record: 37–20 (.649)
Second place in the East (Three games behind Cleveland)
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 32–24 (.571)
Fifth place in the East (7.5 games behind Cleveland)
Miami Heat
Record: 25–32 (.439)
10th place in the East (15 games behind Cleveland)
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 24–32 (.429)
12th place in the East (15.5 games behind Cleveland)
New York Knicks
Record: 23–34 (.404)
13th in the East (17 games behind Cleveland)
Orlando Magic
Record: 21–37 (.362)
15th in the East (19.5 games behind Cleveland)
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 9–47 (.161)
16th in the East (30.5 games behind Cleveland)
Indiana Pacers
Record: 29–28 (.509)
Sixth in the East (11 games behind Cleveland)
Detroit Pistons
Record: 27–30 (.474)
Eighth in the East (13 games behind Cleveland)
Toronto Raptors
Record: 33–24 (.579)
Fourth in the East (Seven games behind Cleveland)
Washington Wizards
Record: 34–21 (.618)
Third in the East (Five games behind Cleveland)