The first half of the NBA season is officially behind us, with the stretch toward the playoffs and off-season starting in earnest. For some teams, this will be a time to ramp up efforts and prepare for a deep run into June, while others will wind down in anticipating of the summer and the NBA draft.

Where does your team stand to start the second half? The Crossover provides forecasts for all 30 teams.

Videos are listed alphabetically by team name. All standings are as of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 21–35 (.375)

13th place in the East (18.5 games behind Cleveland)

Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 25–30 (.455)

Ninth place in the East (14 games behind Cleveland)

Chicago Bulls

Record: 28–29 (.491)

Seventh place in the East (12 games behind Cleveland)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 39–16 (.709)

First place in the East

Boston Celtics

Record: 37–20 (.649)

Second place in the East (Three games behind Cleveland)

Atlanta Hawks

Record: 32–24 (.571)

Fifth place in the East (7.5 games behind Cleveland)

Miami Heat

Record: 25–32 (.439)

10th place in the East (15 games behind Cleveland)

Charlotte Hornets

Record: 24–32 (.429)

12th place in the East (15.5 games behind Cleveland)

New York Knicks

Record: 23–34 (.404)

13th in the East (17 games behind Cleveland)

Orlando Magic

Record: 21–37 (.362)

15th in the East (19.5 games behind Cleveland)

Brooklyn Nets

Record: 9–47 (.161)

16th in the East (30.5 games behind Cleveland)

Indiana Pacers

Record: 29–28 (.509)

Sixth in the East (11 games behind Cleveland)

Detroit Pistons

Record: 27–30 (.474)

Eighth in the East (13 games behind Cleveland)

Toronto Raptors

Record: 33–24 (.579)

Fourth in the East (Seven games behind Cleveland)

Washington Wizards

Record: 34–21 (.618)

Third in the East (Five games behind Cleveland)