Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after experiencing swelling in his left knee, the team announced Monday.

Embiid will have an MRI on that knee on Monday after suffering a minor meniscus tear. Embiid has not played since Jan. 27, missing the last 13 games.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 31 games this season. The No. 3 pick of 2014 draft missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries.

The team also announced that No. 1 overall pick, forward Ben Simmons, had a minor foot procedure to stimulate bone growth and accelerate healing in his right foot. Simmons fractured the foot during training camp in October.

Simmons, who will not play this season, is set to resume training by week's end.

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, Philadelphia is 22–36, 5.5 games out of the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

- Scooby Axson