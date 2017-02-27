NBA

Joel Embiid out indefinitely, set for MRI on injured knee

Down
enlarge
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after experiencing swelling in his left knee, the team announced Monday.

Embiid will have an MRI on that knee on Monday after suffering a minor meniscus tear. Embiid has not played since Jan. 27, missing the last 13 games.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 31 games this season. The No. 3 pick of 2014 draft missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries.

The team also announced that No. 1 overall pick, forward Ben Simmons, had a minor foot procedure to stimulate bone growth and accelerate healing in his right foot. Simmons fractured the foot during training camp in October.

Simmons, who will not play this season, is set to resume training by week's end.

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, Philadelphia is 22–36, 5.5 games out of the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters