Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James said he is fine and plans to play in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after taking an elbow to his neck during Monday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

James was hit by an elbow from Spurs forward/center David Lee with less than a minute in the third quarter of the 103–74 loss. He did not return to the game and finished 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

"I'll be ready by Thursday [in Chicago]," James said. "I got elbowed in the neck and spine."

LeBron goes down pic.twitter.com/8b850Id4z8 — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) March 28, 2017

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love also did not play in the fourth quarter as San Antonio led by over 20 points heading into the final stanza.

With the loss, Cleveland (47–26) is a half-game back of the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with nine regular season games remeaining.

- Scooby Axson