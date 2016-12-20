Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman threatened to revoke a reporter's credentials as he walked off following a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

In Thursday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Sherman question the coaches' call for pass from the one-yard-line in the third quarter. Russell Wilson passed to Jimmy Graham and was almost intercepted, which upset Sherman and led to a tirade on the sidelines. Carroll met with Sherman to discuss the issue on Friday.

Jim Moore of 710 ESPN Seattle asked, “Did Carroll mention possibility of a fine or suspension during Friday's meeting?” and “Do you feel like you have better handle on play calls?”

Sherman was walking off stage and told Moore, “You don't want to go there. You do not. I'll ruin your career.” Moore asked how that would happen. Sherman fired back, “I'll make sure you don't get your media pass anymore.”

Listen to audio of the incident below (via the Seattle Times):

Watch Sherman's response when asked if he will go off on coaches if they pass from the one-yard line again:

Richard Sherman was asked if he'll go off on coaches again if the offense passes from the 1-yard line. pic.twitter.com/07vahNOlOd — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 20, 2016

• Which teams surround their QBs with the best situation to win? Ranking all 32

Sherman apologized on Twitter on Tuesday night.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

The Seahawks scored on the drive on a one-yard pass from Wilson to Doug Baldwin. Sherman still believes that the success does invalidate his argument that a pass was the incorrect call. Sherman has repeatedly referenced the interception at the one-yard line that ended the Seahawks' hopes of winning Super Bowl XLIX.