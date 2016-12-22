The NFL will introduce a spring league to develop free agent players, according to Sirius XM and other reports.

With four teams of veteran players, the league will train and play in West Virginia, according to ESPN, from April 5 through 26. Teams will be unable to send players to the league, and it will include only free agents. The four teams will play six games total.

Pro Football Talk clarifies that the NFL is not running the league, which is why players on rosters are ineligible. A memo was sent to NFL teams clarifying regulations relating to the league.

NFL scouts will be allowed to attend and evaluate potential talent.