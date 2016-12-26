We’ve seen our fair share of kicker/punter hits over the years, and this one may be one of the best in quite some time.

During the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ game with the Detroit Lions on Monday night, punter Chris Jones absolutely leveled return man Andre Roberts after a 23-yard run. It left Roberts lying right on his back, and fans in Dallas partying with the Cowboys comfortable ahead at the time, 42–21.

If that were any other player, referees might think about calling a hit to the head there.

– Kenny Ducey