Bills fire Rex Ryan after two seasons
0:36 | NFL
NFL

SI Wire
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

The Buffalo Bills have fired Rex Ryan after two seasons as head coach, the team announced on Tuesday. Anthony Lynn will serve as the team’s interim coach.

Buffalo also fired Rex’s brother, Rob, who was brought on as assistant head coach before the 2016 season.

Ryan had a 15–16 overall record with the team after being hired before the 2015 season. He went 8–8 in his first season and started 2016 with a 7–8 record.

“I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Ryan was hired by Buffalo after his six seasons with the New York Jets, compiling a 46–50 mark before getting fired following a 4–12 record in 2014.

His teams also failed to make the playoffs in any of his last six seasons with the Jets and Bills. 

Known as a defensive-minded coach, Ryan's Buffalo teams finished 19th in total defense in 2015 and is 19th so far this season. The offense has led the NFL the last two seasons in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rushing attempt. 

– Scooby Axson

