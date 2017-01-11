NFL

Ezekiel Elliott involved in minor car accident, not injured

SI Wire
18 minutes ago

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday morning but did not sustain any injury.

"I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol," Elliott tweeted.

The local police department confirmed the accident.

“We can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway,” Frisco police told USA Today. “There were no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash. There is no further information to release. Thank you for your time.”

The Cowboys will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the NFC Divisional playoff game. Elliott is coming off a rookie campaign in which he rushed for 1,631 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. 

