Watch: Tom Brady's father rips Roger Goodell for Deflategate, lying

SI Wire
an hour ago

Tom Brady Sr. did not hold back when asked about how he felt about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's handling of the Deflategate scandal and suspending his son for four games, he tells San Francsico's KRON.

“When it happens to your son, it’s a whole different context,” Brady said. “Or your daughter or any one of your kids and I think any parent kind of understands that. They’d rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it. For what the league did to him (Tom Brady) and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.”

Do you want to win a Super Bowl or not? What it's like to negotiate with Belichick

“He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. added. “He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

Watch Brady Sr.'s comments below:

Brady will go for his fifth Super Bowl victory on Feb. 5th against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. If the Patriots win, Roger Goodell said that he would be honored to hand over the trophy to Brady and there would be no awkwardness.

