Reports: 49ers hiring John Lynch as GM on six-year deal

The 49ers are hiring FOX Sports NFL analyst John Lynch as their next general manager on a six-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Lynch, 45, spent 15 seasons with the Buccaneers and Broncos as a safety before retiring in 2008. He went to nine Pro Bowls and was named First Team All-Pro twice.

The team was considering Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough and Minnesota assistant GM George Paton.

San Francisco fired GM Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly following a 2-14 season. The 49ers are reportedly considering Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach.