Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins says he chased down a defender late in Sunday's Pro Bowl because he wanted to win the game.

Cousins was picked off by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander with a minute left to go in the AFC's 20–13 victory over the NFC.

After Alexander got the interception, he lateraled the ball to Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who was then chased down by Cousins. Talib fumbled the ball after Cousins swiped down with his right throwing arm.

Cousins prevented the touchdown after Tailb recovered the fumble.

"It's because I want to win, man," Cousins said to ESPN after the game.

"I thought I had a chance to strip it, and maybe we'd recovered it," Cousins said. "I don't know. Something could've happened. You never know. You got to play it all the way through."

Cousins, who threw for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, will be a free agent at season's end and could command a contract worth at least $20 million a year and said he wasn't thinking about being injured.

"I just wanted to make the play," Cousins said.

