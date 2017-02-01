NFL

Ex-Giants kicker Josh Brown to address domestic violence allegations

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown will speak out against the domestic violence allegations against him in an upcoming interview with Good Morning America.

“I had put my hands on her,” Brown says. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage. I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”

“What I did was wrong period,” he adds.

Watch a clip of his interview below:


Brown was released by the Giants in October after police documents revealed Brown admitted to repeatedly abusing his former wife while they were married. He also issued a statement saying that he never hit his wife during a six year period where he confessed to spousal abuse and other threatening behavior from 2009 to the Pro Bowl in January 2016.

