NFL

Russell Wilson: President Trump might not last four years in White House

Down
enlarge
Russell Wilson: President Trump might not last four years in White House
0:50 | NFL
Russell Wilson: President Trump might not last four years in White House
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn't think President Donald Trump will last all four years in office.

Wilson made the comments on Facebook Live in a video called "Barbershop Talk Season 2."

"I don't even know if he's going to be able to last four years, in my opinion," Wilson said. "You don't want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn't last four years, that means that something went wrong, so hopefully nothing goes wrong, anymore that it's already doing. But it's just been a crazy 10 days already. And, you know, Barack! Comeback. Come back, Barack! Come back, Barack!"

Wilson also says in the video that he voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and shared a story about going to Los Angeles International Airport where there were massive protests after Trump issued a temporary ban on citizens from several countries entering the United States.

"We go to the LAX airport and there's people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting and all the protests that have gone on ... through the African-American community, through obviously the Muslim community, too," Wilson says. "We're gonna be a nation that says we're equal, we have to be equal."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters