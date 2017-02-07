NFL

Watch: Tim Tebow says winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl

New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow sat down with Sports Illustrated's Maggie Gray and explained why winning a World Series would mean more to him than a Super Bowl ever could have.

Below is a transcript of their brief exchange in Houston:

Maggie Gray: Would it mean just as much to get to the majors to win a World Series as it would to have won a Super bowl?

Tim Tebow: I don't know. I think it would probably mean more.

Gray: Really?

Tebow: Yeah, I really do. I think because of the ups and the downs and just the battle of picking something up that you haven't done in 12 years, I think it would mean more.

The former Heisman Trophy winner did not get an invitation to the New York Mets' major league spring training camp but is expected to report to the Mets' minor-league camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla. In his 19 games in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.

