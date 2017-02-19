NFL

Ex-Lions CB Stanley Wilson arrested while naked for third time

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson has been arrested while naked for a third time, after attempting to break into a house in Oregon on Saturday.

Police went to the Woodburn, Ore. home on Saturday after being told someone was making alarming statements. Arriving officers say Wilson emerged from a backyard shed and was naked. He was taken to Marion County Jail.

Wilson was shot by a homeowner in June during a similar naked break-in attempt in Portland, for which he was sentenced to 10 days in jail on Tuesday. He had no previous criminal record. Court records indicate Wilson had been battling drug abuse issues, including methamphetamines.

He was also arrested in January when he was found naked outside a separate residence in Portland.

Police spokesman Jason Horton says he didn't know if Wilson had a lawyer. No lawyer was included on his jail listing and the prosecutor's office was closed Sunday.

Wilson, 34, played for the Lions from 2005 to 2007. His father, Stanley Wilson Sr., played for the Bengals from 1983 to 1988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

